Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $85.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

