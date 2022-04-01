Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 920,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $15.97 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $22.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $968.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In related news, Director Kerry A. Galvin bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

