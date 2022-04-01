TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Raised to $50.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s previous close.

TASK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Get TaskUs alerts:

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TaskUs has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $85.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.