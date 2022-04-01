JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $33.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

