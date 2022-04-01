Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Increases By 48.0%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00. Educational Development has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Educational Development’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.