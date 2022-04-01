Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 45.9% in March

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAXPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.15. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $27.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj (Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.