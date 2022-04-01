Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 8136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

BGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

