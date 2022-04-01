Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $79.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Edison International traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 16687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Edison International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Edison International Company Profile (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

