Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PBAXU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 4th

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 4th. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition had issued 15,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $155,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of PBAXU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,857,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

