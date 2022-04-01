Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

JMIA stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 91.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 76,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

