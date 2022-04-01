ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRPH. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.88.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.