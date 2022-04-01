Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.79.

Shares of GBT opened at $34.64 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,916,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 461,580 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

