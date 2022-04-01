Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lowered by Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

WAL stock opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

