DA Davidson Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PB. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

