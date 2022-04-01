Equities Analysts Set Expectations for National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NBHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE NBHC opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.92. National Bank has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in National Bank by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.