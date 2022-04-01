StockNews.com Lowers Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Buy

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

JBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,430. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.