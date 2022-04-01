Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $44.34 on Friday. Monro has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after purchasing an additional 119,249 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Monro by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,471,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Monro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 45,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Monro by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,437 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 766,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

