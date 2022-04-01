Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 5.55. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,548,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

