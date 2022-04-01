Critical Contrast: Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) & ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vacasa and ABM Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vacasa
|0
|3
|5
|0
|2.63
|ABM Industries
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
Institutional & Insider Ownership
66.1% of Vacasa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ABM Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Vacasa and ABM Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vacasa
|$889.06 million
|4.04
|-$142.03 million
|N/A
|N/A
|ABM Industries
|$6.23 billion
|0.49
|$126.30 million
|$1.87
|24.62
ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa.
Profitability
This table compares Vacasa and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vacasa
|N/A
|N/A
|-2.70%
|ABM Industries
|1.91%
|14.86%
|5.76%
Summary
ABM Industries beats Vacasa on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Vacasa (Get Rating)
Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.
About ABM Industries (Get Rating)
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.
