$416.05 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) to report $416.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.00 million and the lowest is $403.10 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $437.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after buying an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,537,000. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.