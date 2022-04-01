Zacks: Analysts Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) will report $744.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $686.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.32 million. Realty Income reported sales of $442.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE O opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $63.42 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 120,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Realty Income by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

