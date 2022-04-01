Spearmint Resources (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Stock Price Down 1%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 30,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 109,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
About Spearmint Resources (OTCMKTS:SPMTF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spearmint Resources (SPMTF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.