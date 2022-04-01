Spearmint Resources (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Stock Price Down 1%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 30,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 109,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

About Spearmint Resources (OTCMKTS:SPMTF)

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper and Clayton Valley.

