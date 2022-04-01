Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunlands Technology Group stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $57.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

