Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Shares Down 11.3%

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.75 and last traded at $73.75. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63.

Get Sekisui Chemical alerts:

Sekisui Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), high-performance plastics (HPP), and medical businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.