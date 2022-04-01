Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Trading Up 0.6%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 44,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 45,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

