Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) were up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,002,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 167,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of C$11.78 million and a P/E ratio of -13.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include Central Canada Gold & Polymetalic Project that covers an area 10,392 ha located in North Ontario; Bruce Lake Property located in the Red Lake area of Northern Ontario; Camping Lake Property consists of 5 unpatented mining claims located within the Red Lake Mining District in Northwestern Ontario; and Spitfire and Sunny Boy claims covering an area of 502 ha located in south central British Columbia.

