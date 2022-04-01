Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 12,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 13,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05.

Engine Gaming and Media Company Profile (CVE:GAME)

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

