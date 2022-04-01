Lua Token (LUA) Price Reaches $0.0605

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lua Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

