CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,796.00

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $1,796.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00207373 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00029068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.95 or 0.00413308 BTC.

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 161,839,942 coins and its circulating supply is 157,839,942 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

