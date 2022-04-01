Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Price Target at C$150.00

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$150.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$144.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Waste Connections stock traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$174.83. 331,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$162.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.99 billion and a PE ratio of 58.96. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$133.97 and a 12-month high of C$176.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

