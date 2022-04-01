REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.13 Million

Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $18.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $165.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $217.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $193.62 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $321.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

RGNX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. 232,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.