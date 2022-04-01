$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) to announce $2.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $11.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,993 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RJF traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.