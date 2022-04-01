Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Up 5%

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.10 ($0.30). 641,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,220,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

