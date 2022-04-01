Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Down 6.1%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.50. 10,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 14,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66.

In other Duos Technologies Group news, major shareholder Norman H. Pessin acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 121.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

