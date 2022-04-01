Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Shares Up 1.9%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.43. 229,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,616% from the average session volume of 8,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TATYY. Barclays began coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.