Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 21,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 70,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

EGFEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.20 ($1.32) to €1.30 ($1.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

