Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.38 and last traded at $44.10. Approximately 5,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

Separately, Citigroup raised Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Yamaha alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82.

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.