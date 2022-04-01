Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 1,768,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,155. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,237,000 after purchasing an additional 375,548 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,690,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,255,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

