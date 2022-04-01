$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

FFWM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.29. 285,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.