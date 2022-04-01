FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) & Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Head-To-Head Survey

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

FONAR has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

49.5% of FONAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of FONAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Masimo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FONAR and Masimo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Masimo 0 2 4 0 2.67

Masimo has a consensus target price of $229.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.35%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than FONAR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FONAR and Masimo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $89.93 million 1.35 $10.21 million N/A N/A Masimo $1.24 billion 6.50 $229.65 million $3.98 36.57

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than FONAR.

Profitability

This table compares FONAR and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 12.77% 9.95% 7.26% Masimo 18.53% 16.06% 13.29%

Summary

Masimo beats FONAR on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FONAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI. The Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segment offers management, administrative, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service and clerical, and non-medical personnel to medical providers through its subsidiary, Health Management Corp. of America. The company was founded by Raymond V. Damadian on July 17, 1978 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. It offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement; and hemodynamic monitoring solutions. Its Masimo Hospital Automation platform includes Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet surveillance, Kite, UniView, Replica, UniView : 60, and MyView. It offers connectivity devices; and nasal high flow ventilation and neuromodulation solutions. It provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and non-medical/consumer products through e-commerce site, masimopersonalhealth.com. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

