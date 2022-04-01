Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 636,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 28,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 523,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 37,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 383,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,165. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

