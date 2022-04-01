Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 6,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE HIPO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,094. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Hippo has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Get Hippo alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.