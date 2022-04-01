NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,596,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,726,324. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.