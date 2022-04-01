Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.73. Edison International reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

