Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 73,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,497. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 114,973 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 128,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,281,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

