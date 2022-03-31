Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 73,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,497. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.88.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (Get Rating)
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
