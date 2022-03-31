Short Interest in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Decreases By 28.8%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,426,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,774,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,638. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.