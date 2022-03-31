DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Update

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 4,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 591,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,814. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 139.83.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zagorski purchased 17,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $457,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,259 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

