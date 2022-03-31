Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $764,827.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $26.76 million and $764,827.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.23 or 0.07233033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,521.85 or 0.99877530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00045579 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.