Analysts Expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million.

BXSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXSL traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 207,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.01. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

