Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) to report $127.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the highest is $127.59 million. Workiva posted sales of $104.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $531.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.30 million to $533.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $632.29 million, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $642.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Workiva’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 182.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $28,722,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 54.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 66.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 104,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.00. 330,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,108. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.76.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

